Assam CM assures protection of tribal land rights in Tirap: CCTOA

Staff reporter

Guwahati A crucial meeting was held on Wednesday at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, between Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Coordination Committee of Tribal Organizations of Assam (CCTOA) to discuss the extension of protected class status in the Tirap Tribal Belt. The meeting was attended by Tribal Affairs Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu.

Talking to the media, Chief Coordinator, CCTOA, Aditya Khakhlari said, “The Chief Minister assured that the land rights of indigenous tribes in Tirap would remain safeguarded, with no non-tribal population allowed to purchase or sell tribal land. He further announced that traditional tribal villages would be developed as heritage villages, village headmen would continue to be from the tribal community under new legislation, and reserved village panchayats for tribal groups in Tirap would be constituted.”

He further said, “To examine the demand for granting autonomy to the Singpho, Khamti, Sema, Tangsa, Tai-Turung, Tai-Phake, and Tai-Khamyang groups, Dr. Ranoj Pegu has been tasked with conducting a field study along with CCTOA leaders and submitting a report within two months. The Chief Minister also assured that the government would amend the notification issued on August 18, 2025.”

“Responding to CCTOA’s appeal for autonomy for the Mese and Hajong communities, both recognized as Scheduled Tribes, the Chief Minister said a decision would be taken soon. The CM also announced eviction drives to remove encroachers and unidentified settlers from Tribal Belts and Blocks across the state,” said Khakhlari.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, Secretary of Tribal Affairs Binita Pegu, Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management Bhaskar Pegu, and representatives of the Singpho National Council, Sema National Council, Tangsa National Council, Man Tai-speaking Students’ Union, Singpho Students’ Union, and Tirap Autonomous District Demand Committee.

