Assam CM Calls for ‘Geographic Equity’ in NITI Aayog’s Northeast Investment Strategy

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A meeting of the Chief Ministers of the Northeastern states was held with the NITI Aayog in New Delhi today, where the CMs detailed their action plans for their respective states.

During his meeting, Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma urged NITI Aayog to follow the principle of geographic equity, where public investment in strategically important, geographically challenging regions is assessed not by expenditure efficiency but by national integration, regional balance and long-term competitiveness.

The CM said in the meeting, "I share a conviction that must guide India's next decade: as we move towards Vikshit Bharat 2047, growth must be measured not only across people but also across geography. Under PM Modi's leadership, the Northeast has moved from the margins of national discourse to the centre of national policymaking. Better connectivity, lasting peace, accelerated infrastructure and the Act East Policy had given our region new strategic relevance. If the last decade integrated the Northeast into India's development narrative, the next must place it at the centre of India's growth architecture. Assam stands ready as a growth hub, gateway economy and a strategic bridge to the wider Asian region."

He further said, "Our greatest asset is our youth. The next phase must align skilling with emerging sectors like semiconductors, AI, green energy and advanced manufacturing."

"Geography remains a challenge for Assam and the Northeast; coastal states enjoy ports, shorter supply chains and lower logistics costs. But Assam remains effectively landlocked, dependent on a narrow corridor where infra costs more and the freight takes longer. These are structural realities of the region. So, my submission to the Aayog is to follow the principle of geographic equity, where public investment in strategically important, geographically challenging regions is assessed not by expenditure efficiency but by national integration, regional balance and long-term competitiveness," the CM added.

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