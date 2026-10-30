Assam CM Clarifies Minister’s ULFA Remark Referred to Pro-Talks Faction

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday clarified that state minister Biswajit Daimary's recent remarks praising the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) referred to the pro-talks faction that signed a peace accord with the Centre and the state government, and not the Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-Independent (ULFA-I).

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said the distinction was important as the pro-talks faction had entered into a peace agreement and was no longer operating as a banned militant organisation, while ULFA-I remained banned.

The clarification came a day after Daimary reportedly praised ULFA for protecting Assam from outside forces over the past five decades. His remarks, made at a gathering in Tinsukia district, triggered discussion over the government's position on the decades-old insurgency.

Sarma said Daimary had specifically referred to the faction associated with Anup Chetia and other leaders who had joined the peace process, not the organisation led by Paresh Baruah.

He maintained that the government had already concluded a peace agreement with the pro-talks faction, distinguishing it from ULFA-I, which has not signed a peace accord with the government.

The Chief Minister said that Daimary had referred to the faction led by Anup Chetia, which subsequently joined the peace process, and that the minister's comments should not be interpreted as support for ULFA-I. (IANS)

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