Assam’s Springshed Initiative Struggles to Gain Momentum Amid Ecological Threats

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In the backdrop of the growing ill-effects of climate change adversely impacting the state, rejuvenation of spring water is vital, especially the springs of the hilly region of Assam.

And realising its importance, Dispur had in 2024 announced a major springshed management programme for rejuvenation of springs in the three hill districts of East Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

However, sources lamented that two years down the line the initiative has not made much headway on ground. The springs in the hills are drying fast as there are no concerted efforts to preserve or revive them.

Further, growing construction and mining activities in the hills, often illegal, are only increasingly putting more strain on the springs, threatening their existence.

Under such circumstances, sources warned that unless the government acts fast in this regard, much of the remaining springs in the three hill districts would cease to exist.

It may be recalled that the Assam government had identified 36 springs in the three hill districts under the springshed management initiative two years ago.

Though 36 springs were identified in the three hill districts in the initial phase, the number was supposed to go up in subsequent phases.

According to official sources, springshed management is crucial for ensuring a sustainable water supply, particularly in areas where springs are the primary sources of water.

Already the Brahmaputra Board, Niti Aayog, Central Ground Water Board, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, etc, have initiated various activities on springshed management in the northeastern region, especially in the hill areas.

Sources further said to achieve the overcharging goal of ensuring water supply to each household in the hilly districts, springshed management programmes have become imperative.

This led the state government to lay stress on it, and prepared a five-year action plan so as to restore the old system of collecting water from the natural springs. This is a necessity, as laying water-carrying pipelines in hilly terrains is not an easy task.

A retired officer of the Department of Soil Conservation said, "Even now, there are remote hilly terrains in Assam where people collect water from springs. However, climate change and other factors, like human activities, are having a cascading effect on such springs that are drying up fast."

According to sources, the way to identify a springshed is mapping and demarcating the area that contributes groundwater to the spring, often using techniques like dye tracing.

To rejuvenate a spring, the first step would be to ensure that natural recharge points of the spring are protected and no construction work is allowed in the area, sources said.

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