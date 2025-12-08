Assam CM Clarifies Post Malone Concert Funding Amid Rising Public Debate

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday addressed mounting political and public debate surrounding the upcoming Post Malone concert in Guwahati, stating clearly that the event is not being organised by the Assam Government, but by an external agency with “overwhelming support from private sponsors.”

Speaking to the media, Sarma said the state’s expenditure for the concert will be minimal. “Initially, we thought the government would put money, but because of the response from private sponsors, there is almost no requirement for government funding. Maybe a small amount we will put, but most of it has come through sponsorship,” he said.

The Chief Minister also dismissed claims linking the event to the emotional sentiment following Zubeen Garg’s death. He clarified that the concert was announced earlier, and that Zubeen never opposed Post Malone or any visiting artist. “Artists always respect other artists. Once Post Malone comes to Assam, he will know about Zubeen Garg and his immense contribution,” he stated.

Reiterating that the government’s role is limited to venue facilitation, logistics and security, Sarma added that a third party had taken over the responsibility of organising the show. He also noted that if Assam had not supported the event, it would likely have shifted to Shillong or another northeastern state.

Calling the concert a “unique opportunity,” Sarma stressed the need for Assam to be part of India’s growing concert tourism economy, citing the growing influx of international performers into the Northeast. He expressed hope that hosting multiple such events over the next few years could help Guwahati emerge as a major hub for global music festivals.

“With 4–5 more shows like this, Guwahati can grow like Shillong, which is already a strong centre for the concert economy. For Assam, this is just the beginning,” he said.

The Post Malone concert, featuring the Grammy-nominated American rapper, has generated widespread excitement across Assam and the Northeast, marking one of the region’s largest international music events.