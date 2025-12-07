Assam CM’s Son Clinches Ironman 70.3 in Bahrain

Guwahti: In a celebratory moment, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's son Nandil Sarma demonstrated endurance and determination to finish the coveted Ironman 70.3 race in Bahrain. The challenging triathlon event-a 1.9 km swim, 90 km cycling segment, and a 21.1 km run-was joined by leading athletes from across the globe, expecting nothing but peak physical and mental toughness.
In a note full of emotion, the beaming father said Nandil now aspires for an even bigger feat: finishing a full Ironman, 3.8 km swim, 180 km cycle, and 42.2 km marathon, before he graduates this coming May from National Law University, Bengaluru. He wished him all the best so that his son continued to strive fearlessly for excellence with the same joy and unrelenting determination.
Nandil completed the race in 6 hours and 48 minutes, something unbelievable, considering he prepared for only 3-4 months. His achievement has drawn widespread admiration, with CM Sarma expressing immense pride in the dedication and spirit of his son.
The achievement has spread everywhere in Assam and outside, motivating many young aspirants to push beyond their limits. Nandil's journey underlines the strengths of discipline, perseverance, and youthful ambition, and is a moment of pride not only for his family but for the entire state.