Assam CM Confirms Death of 14 Assam Labourers in Arunachal Accident

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that 14 persons from Assam have passed away in the tragic accident that occurred in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a post on ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, “Deeply pained by the passing away of 14 of our people from Assam in a terrible accident in Arunachal Pradesh. Our district administration is in touch with relevant authorities in Arunachal Pradesh and all necessary assistance is being provided.”

The chief minister also mentioned that rescue operations are underway at the incident site, which is prioritizing tracing the missing people.

“Relief and rescue teams are prioritising locating missing or unaccounted people at the earliest. We are also ensuring that medical help is provided to those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families in this tough time,” CM Sarma added.