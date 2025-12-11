Assam CM Confirms Death of 14 Assam Labourers in Arunachal Accident

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that 14 persons from Assam have passed away in the tragic accident that occurred in Arunachal Pradesh.
In a post on ‘X’, CM Sarma wrote, “Deeply pained by the passing away of 14 of our people from Assam in a terrible accident in Arunachal Pradesh. Our district administration is in touch with relevant authorities in Arunachal Pradesh and all necessary assistance is being provided.”
The chief minister also mentioned that rescue operations are underway at the incident site, which is prioritizing tracing the missing people.
“Relief and rescue teams are prioritising locating missing or unaccounted people at the earliest. We are also ensuring that medical help is provided to those in need. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families in this tough time,” CM Sarma added.
The tragic accident occurred in the Hayuliang-Chaglagam Road Anjaw district, with seven persons missing, as the truck carrying labourers toppled into a deep gorge earlier this week. The truck seems to have skidded on a narrow mountain road near a remote stretch resulting in a fall of a few hundred feet into a valley. The labourers were headed for their duty at a construction site when this accident occurred.
Meanwhile, officials stated that a team from Tinsukia, comprising circle officer and police personnel, has been dispatched to the neighbouring state to get more updates.
The rescue efforts, which are already being hampered by difficult terrain and a lack of visibility in that area, are being done by teams of Arunachal Pradesh Police, disaster response personnel, and volunteers. The immediate priority, as reported by officials, is to trace those who are missing and unaccounted for as early as possible. There are also efforts being made for immediate medical attention for those who were rescued.