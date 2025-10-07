Assam CM Counters Gaurav Gogoi’s Allegations, Defends Stance on Shyamkanu Mahanta Case

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit back at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over the latter’s remarks concerning Shyamkanu Mahanta, asserting that he remains in constant touch with both the Director General of Police and Mahanta’s elder brother as the matter unfolds.

Responding to Gogoi’s criticism, the Chief Minister claimed that the Congress leader had earlier mocked Mahanta by calling him “bundiya-bhujiya”, but had later maintained friendly interactions with him during the Jorhat election campaign. Sarma said such inconsistencies reflected political opportunism rather than genuine concern.

Reaffirming his stance, the Chief Minister said he is handling the case with transparency and coordination, ensuring that the truth is not compromised. He also underlined his deep respect for the late singer Zubeen Garg, noting that many of Zubeen’s admirers have appreciated his government’s approach and even extended their support.

“People understand who is genuinely working for justice and who is merely playing politics,” Sarma remarked, stressing that his government’s actions remain rooted in fairness and accountability.