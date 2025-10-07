Minister Pijush Hazarika Urges to Stop Politicising Zubeen Garg’s Death; Challenges Akhil Gogoi Over ₹30 Lakh Claim

Guwahati: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday appealed to all sections to refrain from politicising the demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Speaking to the media in Jagiroad, Hazarika said, “It pains us deeply to think that Zubeen Garg is no longer with us. The investigation that the people of Assam have been seeking is progressing at full pace under the active supervision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.”

The Minister further urged political leaders and the public not to indulge in what he termed as “cheap political drama” over the tragedy. “This is a sensitive issue. Everyone should let the investigation take its course instead of creating unnecessary controversy,” he said.

Referring to Raijor Dal chief and MLA Akhil Gogoi’s recent claim that the Chief Minister had directed every department to allocate ₹30 lakh to Shyamkanu Mahanta, Hazarika dismissed the statement as false and irresponsible. “Where and when did such an order come from? Akhil Gogoi must produce concrete evidence to support his claim. If he cannot, he should apologise to the people of Assam for misleading them,” the minister asserted.

Hazarika reiterated that the government is committed to ensuring a transparent and fair investigation into Zubeen Garg’s death and that political exploitation of the issue will not be tolerated.