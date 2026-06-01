Assam CM discusses Act East Policy with Union Ministers, Proposes Defence Corridor

Council of Ministers to be expanded on June 5

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Council of Ministers in the state will go for an expansion on June 5. Earlier, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and four other ministers took the oath of office on May 12.

Sources said that 10 to 12 ministers are likely to be inducted in the new ministry, including 3 to 4 new faces.

Presently on a visit to New Delhi, the CM today announced that the ministry expansion date has been fixed for June 5.

During his New Delhi sojourn, the Chief Minister met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the Act East Policy and Defence Corridor with them, among other issues.

In his meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief Minister said that he discussed the need to position Assam as a major player in the defence sector in the years ahead, in line with the state’s growing focus on industrial development and strategic infrastructure. The meeting comes amid the Centre’s push to strengthen defence manufacturing and enhanced indigenous production capabilities under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. “He is a powerhouse of wisdom and knowledge. We have so much to learn from his vast experience as an excellent administrator, a dedicated public servant and a veteran Karyakarta,” the CM said.

It is noteworthy that the Assam government is planning to set up a Defence Corridor in the state to manufacture arms and ammunition. As the Northeast shares a long international border with neighbouring countries, setting up a defence corridor in the region is a logical step.

The CM also met with EAM S. Jaishankar and discussed ways to strengthen the Centre’s Act East Policy while exploring Assam’s potential role in enhancing trade and tourism ties with neighbouring countries. “I thank the EAM for sharing his insights on further strengthening India’s Act East Policy, a key initiative aimed at deepening India’s engagement with countries in Southeast Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope for continued guidance from Jaishankar on how Assam can contribute to strengthening trade and tourism links with neighbouring nations. “The discussions come amid ongoing efforts to boost regional connectivity, cross-border commerce and economic cooperation under the Act East framework, with Assam expected to play an increasingly important role in advancing these objectives,” he further said.

The Chief Minister also met Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed accelerating the state’s development journey under the vision of a Vikshit Assam.

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