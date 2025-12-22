Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 3,420 Health Sector Recruits in Guwahati

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday distributed appointment letters to 3,420 candidates selected for technical and non-technical posts in the state’s health sector, marking another major step towards strengthening Assam’s healthcare workforce.

The appointment letters were distributed at a ceremonial programme held at the Veterinary College Playground, Khanapara, Guwahati. The recruits have been selected for various Grade-III (Technical) posts under the Health & Family Welfare Department and technical and non-technical posts under the Medical Education and Research Department, Assam.

With this round of appointments, the total number of government jobs provided by the present state government has reached 1,42,449, reaffirming its commitment to transparent and merit-based recruitment.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sarma said the government has gone far beyond its original promise of providing one lakh jobs. “We have already crossed 1.42 lakh government appointments, and our aim is to touch two lakh jobs in the coming period,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced that appointments under ADRE 3.0 will be given on January 10, while ADRE 4.0 candidates will receive their appointment letters before January 20. He further stated that by February, appointments for other departmental posts will also be completed.

Highlighting future employment opportunities, Sarma said that more than 10,000 jobs will be created at the upcoming semiconductor unit in Jagiroad. He also announced that another 10,000 employment opportunities will be generated through the proposed 3,000 MW thermal power project in Dhubri. “These projects will significantly strengthen Assam’s employment landscape,” he added.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Scheme, under which eligible youths will receive financial assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh to start their own businesses. He said the scheme will benefit students who have completed courses in agriculture, veterinary science, dental studies, and other disciplines, along with aspiring entrepreneurs interested in starting their ventures.

As per the official notification, distribution of appointment letters to provisionally selected candidates belonging to the Tea Tribe and Adivasi categories has been scheduled separately. These candidates will receive their appointment letters on December 24 at 3 pm at the Srimanta Sankaradeva International Auditorium, Panjabari, Guwahati.

The government has requested all provisionally selected candidates to be present at the respective venues well ahead of time, as per the schedule.

The large-scale recruitment drive reflects the state government’s focus on improving public healthcare services while simultaneously generating employment opportunities for the youth of Assam.