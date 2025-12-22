“We Have Not Yet Received the Chargesheet Copy,” Says Palmee Borthakur

Guwahati: Palmee Borthakur, sister of late singer Zubeen Garg, on Monday said that the family has not yet received a copy of the sealed chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg case. She stated that only after obtaining the official copy would it be clear what specific charges have been framed against the accused.

Speaking to the media after the court proceedings, Borthakur informed that seven accused were produced virtually before the court earlier in the day. She said she was personally present during the hearing and closely observed the proceedings.

Borthakur also revealed that one of the accused, Amritprabha Mahanta, has independently appointed a legal counsel to represent her in the case. According to sources, Mahanta has engaged advocate Gabriel Sahu, indicating that the legal process has entered a more active phase. The remaining six accused will be represented by a government lawyer named Dhrubajyoti Das.

Reiterating the family’s stand, Borthakur said they continue to place their faith in the legal system and remain hopeful that justice will be delivered through due process. “We still believe in the institutions and the law. Our confidence in the judicial process remains intact,” she said.

On the issue of the chargesheet, Borthakur clarified that the family has not yet been officially handed the sealed document. “Only after we receive and go through the sealed chargesheet copy will we know clearly what charges have been framed against the accused,” she added.

Commenting on the behaviour of the accused during the virtual court appearance, Borthakur said that none of them showed any sign of remorse. She stated that their conduct during the proceedings was closely observed by her.

The case continues to draw public attention, with the family maintaining its demand for transparency and justice, while awaiting the next legal steps following the submission of the chargesheet.