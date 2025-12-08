67 Acres of Illegal Poppy Cleared in Kangpokpi; Earns Praise from Biren Singh

The action drew strong praise from former chief minister N Biren Singh, who commended Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and the state government for taking firm steps against illegal narcotics cultivation.

In a post on 'X', Biren Singh stated, “I appreciate the narcotics bureau and combined teams comprising Kangpokpi Forest Division, District Police and CRPF personnel & officials for destroying illicit poppy cultivation in the hill ranges of Laloi and surrounding areas under Kangpokpi Range today."

"As many as 67 acres of land under poppy cultivation were destroyed. This is not just a local action; such an operation ensures Manipur does not become a gateway for this menace to reach the rest of the nation’," he added.

The crackdown aligns with the Centre’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ mission and reflects Manipur’s commitment to combating the drug menace.

He urged the authorities to maintain momentum and continue operations across vulnerable hill regions to ensure that no area becomes a refuge for poppy growers.

The drive stands out as one of the most extensive anti-poppy actions in recent months, highlighting the state’s intensified efforts to curb illicit cultivation.