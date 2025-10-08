Assam: CM Distributes MMMUA Seed Fund in Tinsukia, Empowering Women Entrepreneurs to Soar Higher

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed the #MMMUA (Mukhya Mantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan) seed fund in Tinsukia, giving wings to the dreams of countless women entrepreneurs across the district.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the initiative reflects the State Government’s strong commitment to empower women through entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and self-employment. “Our women are the foundation of Assam’s progress. By supporting their entrepreneurial ambitions, we are investing in the state’s brighter and more self-reliant future,” the CM remarked.