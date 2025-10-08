Breaking: DSP Sandipan Garg Arrested by CID on Zubeen Garg’s Death Case

Guwahati: In a major development in the Zubeen Garg death probe, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sandipan Garg following a round of questioning at the CID office on Wednesday.

The arrest reportedly took place minutes after his interrogation concluded. Sandipan Garg, who is the cousin of the late singer, will be produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court later today.

Sources said the DSP was among those present aboard the yacht in Singapore where Zubeen Garg’s tragic death occurred. Earlier this week, he had been questioned for several hours, after which he claimed in a Facebook post that he had “fully cooperated with the SIT.”

The SIT’s investigation has already resulted in four prior arrests manager Siddharth Sharma, festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and singer Amritprabha Mahanta all of whom are in custody.

Sharma and Mahanta have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, while Goswami and Amritprabha were remanded to 14-day police custody earlier this month.

Authorities have stated that the investigation is ongoing, with several angles under scrutiny, including potential financial links and foul play.

As the probe deepens, the public and fans of the late singer continue to demand swift and transparent justice.