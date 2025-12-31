Assam Man Arrested in Kerala for Allegedly Spreading Extremist Ideology Online

Guwahati: Kerala Police have arrested a 25-year-old man from Assam for allegedly attempting to spread extremist ideology through social media platforms. The accused has been identified as Roshidul Islam and was taken into custody from the Kaipamangalam police station area in central Kerala.

According to police officials, Roshidul had been living in the area for nearly two years and was working at a private firm at the time of his arrest. Investigators said he shared online content that promoted religious hatred and showed links to extremist and terrorist ideologies.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was allegedly in contact with individuals based outside India, including in Bangladesh, through phone calls and social media platforms. Police also claimed that he had tried to procure AK-47 rifles from Pakistan, though officials said further verification is required to confirm these allegations.

Authorities stated that a detailed investigation is ongoing to determine the full extent of his activities and connections.

The arrest comes amid increased monitoring of extremist networks in Assam and the Northeast. On Tuesday, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam shared new findings on extremist operations in the region. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, STF chief Partha Sarathi Mahanta said investigators had uncovered a well-organised extremist network operating both online and offline, with strong links beyond India.

Mahanta said banned groups such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Imam Mahmuder Kafila (IMK) were using encrypted digital platforms to radicalise individuals. He added that a group named ‘Purvo Akash’ was being used to spread propaganda and recruit supporters.

Earlier this week, joint operations in Assam, West Bengal and Tripura led to the arrest of 11 alleged terrorists, including 10 from Assam and one from Tripura. Police said those arrested are currently being questioned as investigations continue.