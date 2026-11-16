Assam CM envisions Nalanda-like growth for Kumar Bhaskar Varma University

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University has the potential to achieve growth comparable to that of Nalanda and Takshashila universities by integrating historical resources, current challenges, and future opportunities.

The chief minister today attended the university’s third convocation ceremony in Nalbari as the chief guest. A total of 1,873 students were awarded degrees and certificates at the ceremony.

The Chief Minister said that the Act establishing this university was introduced in the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2011, when he was serving as the state’s education minister. The institution was conceptualised in the name of Kumar Bhaskar Varma, the illustrious ruler of ancient Kamarupa, with the objective of ensuring that the younger generation does not lose sight of Assam’s rich heritage, the Rig Veda, ancient scriptures such as the Manusmriti and the outstanding epics amid the growing influence of Western culture and modernisation.

The Chief Minister said that under the new National Education Policy, the university introduced four-year undergraduate programmes in 14 departments for the 2023–24 academic year. It currently offers courses in Sanskrit, Vedas, philosophy and literature, alongside newer disciplines such as yoga science, astrology, Nyaya Shastra, Dharma Shastra and Puranic studies. The university, which secured a ‘B+’ grade in the assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2022, has also achieved the notable distinction of declaring examination results within 15 days of completing the exams.

He also said that the Finance Minister has announced a grant of Rs. 50 crore in the current year’s budget for the development of the university’s infrastructure. Moreover, a decision has also been made to recognise Krishnakanta Handiqui Sanskrit College in Guwahati as an affiliated college of the university. He said that the state government would also introduce departments like Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Archaeology in the university’s curriculum in the future.

Stating the importance of integrating ancient knowledge with modern science, the Chief Minister said that the demand for skilled human resources is increasing in areas such as the preservation of ancient manuscripts, computational analysis in Sanskrit, practical applications of yoga and naturopathy, and scientific analysis of astrology and Vastu Shastra.

Observing that the complexities and growing ethical challenges of modern life have led to an increased inclination towards spirituality, the Chief Minister said that Assam alone requires at least 2,000 skilled individuals capable of performing religious rituals and reciting Sanskrit mantras. This, he noted, could open up substantial avenues for livelihood and income generation.

He said that students would not need to travel to Skill University in Mangaldai to acquire these skills. Instead, the university should introduce short-term courses in Vedic mathematics, naturopathy, astrology and Ayurveda to make its academic offerings more relevant to contemporary needs.

The Chief Minister advised the university to adopt five villages and undertake an initiative to teach all residents of at least one village to speak Sanskrit every year. He observed that such an initiative would represent the university’s highest form of social responsibility.

He also said that those who could combine knowledge of political science with the ability to communicate in Sanskrit and an understanding of artificial intelligence would command the greatest respect in society. Expressing his firm belief that by blending the resources of the past, the challenges of the present and the possibilities of the future, the university would one day embark on a glorious journey of growth comparable to that of Nalanda and Takshashila, the Chief Minister urged the students to establish themselves as well-rounded and successful human resources dedicated to serving society.

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