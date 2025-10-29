Assam CM Examines BTC Budget; Requests Comprehensive Fund Usage Report

Guwahati: In an attempt to investigate BTC’s financial and administrative strategies, a pivotal conference was held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati yesterday. The meeting was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) led by Hagrama Mohilary, the Chief Executive. The meeting was deemed important; all of the council’s Executive Members (EMs) and top officers were also present.

As per the official sources, the BTC’s interim budget, together with a number of significant governance and development-related issues, was the focal point of the debate. The council’s financial situation and the procedure for carrying out the budget were also crucially examined.

The leader of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Durga Das Boro, while addressing the media, asserts that the prime agenda was to look at the current whereabouts of the funds allocated for the BTC and how they are made available for use. He stated, “The meeting focused on the BTC budget, where the budgetary funds are located and how they will be disbursed.” Boro added that all sides evaluated and assessed the promises made prior to the most recent BTC elections.

Tax-splitting between the Assam government and the BTC was a major topic of discussion. The BTC leadership emphasised that in order to accelerate growth in the council area, a fair tax-sharing arrangement is necessary. The issues related to the bills submitted by the previous BTC government were also scrutinised.

The current BTC government has agreed to present an additional budget to the state government by November 25. According to Boro, depending on the financial estimate, the proposed expenditure might reach Rs. 1500 crore or perhaps Rs. 3000 crores. He states that the issue will be resolved through formal channels between Dispur and Kokrajhar.

Further growth, strategies and the execution of the present projects were thoroughly discussed in the crucial conference.