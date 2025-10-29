Legendary Assamese Musician Syed Sadulla Critically ill at GMC

Guwahati : Veteran Assamese singer, lyricist, composer and former All India Radio announcer Syed Sadulla has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), a severe blood-related cancer. Hospital officials have confirmed that the illness has been further complicated by hypoxia-related respiratory distress, leaving the celebrated artist in a critical condition.
Doctors at GMCH placed Sadulla on ventilator support after his breathing deteriorated significantly. A team of specialist physicians and intensive-care experts is currently attending to him around the clock. Medical sources say that his vital parameters remain unstable, and he continues to receive advanced, life-supporting treatment.
Syed Sadulla, a name synonymous with soulful Assamese melodies, has contributed immensely to the state’s cultural and musical identity over several decades. Known for his lyrical depth, emotive voice and dedication to Assamese music, he has inspired generations of listeners and artists alike.
As the veteran singer battles for recovery, well-wishers and members of the Assamese music fraternity have expressed deep concern and are praying for his swift return to health. Further official health updates are expected from GMCH in the coming days.