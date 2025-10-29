Legendary Assamese Musician Syed Sadulla Critically ill at GMC

Guwahati : Veteran Assamese singer, lyricist, composer and former All India Radio announcer Syed Sadulla has been admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after being diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), a severe blood-related cancer. Hospital officials have confirmed that the illness has been further complicated by hypoxia-related respiratory distress, leaving the celebrated artist in a critical condition.

Doctors at GMCH placed Sadulla on ventilator support after his breathing deteriorated significantly. A team of specialist physicians and intensive-care experts is currently attending to him around the clock. Medical sources say that his vital parameters remain unstable, and he continues to receive advanced, life-supporting treatment.