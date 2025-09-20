Assam CM Expresses Grief at Zubeen’s Passing Away

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Expressing grief at the sudden passing away in Singapore today of Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s greatest cultural icons and ‘favourite rockstar’, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma penned a heartfelt tribute on X.

The post starts off with a heading in Assamese. The post continues in English, “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am at a loss for words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early; this was not an age to go. Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people, and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen. Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam’s favourite rockstar.”

In a press release on Zubeen’s untimely death, the Chief Minister said that the legendary artiste always reached out to help those in need. Dr Sarma also said that Zubeen Garg, with his magical voice and unforgettable creations, would live forever in the hearts of the people. He noted that the artiste’s immense talents, works, and contributions would continue to inspire new generations of musicians. Dr Sarma also offered his heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

