BREAKING: Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains to Reach Guwahati on Saturday Morning

Guwahati- The body of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg will arrive in Guwahati on Saturday morning, following his demise in Singapore.

According to family sources, Zubeen’s body is being flown from Singapore to New Delhi, from where an air ambulance will carry it to Guwahati. The transfer process is expected to be completed by early Saturday.

Meanwhile, hundreds of fans and well-wishers have gathered outside his Kahilipara residence, mourning the untimely loss of the cultural icon. The Assam government has made necessary arrangements for the arrival of the body, with tributes planned for the departed music legend.

