Assam: CM Files Defamation Suit against Congress Leaders

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that he had filed a defamation case against Congress leaders Gaurav Gogoi, Jitendra Singh, and Bhupesh Baghel, alleging that they had made false, malicious, and defamatory allegations against him.

In a post on his X handle, Sarma said, “Today, I have filed a defamation case seeking Rs 500 crore in damages against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh, Bhupesh Baghel, and Gaurav Gogoi for making false, malicious, and defamatory allegations against me through a press conference.”

