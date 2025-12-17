Assam CM Hails PM Modi on Receiving Ethiopia’s Highest Civilian Honour

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being awarded the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, the highest civilian honour awarded by Ethiopia.

This is a matter of immense pride for every ‘Bharatiya’, Sarma said, posting on social media. He further states, "Congratulations to Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji on being bestowed with Ethiopia’s highest award, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.’ It is the 28th global recognition of Adarniya Modi Ji's leadership and statesmanship."

During Prime Minister Modi's historic bilateral visit to Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed, presented the award, considering Modi's contribution towards enhancing India and Ethiopia ties, as well as his statesman role in international circles. The award was presented in a special ceremony, which took place at the Addis International Convention Centre.