Assam CM Hails PM Modi on Receiving Ethiopia’s Highest Civilian Honour

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being awarded the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’, the highest civilian honour awarded by Ethiopia.
This is a matter of immense pride for every ‘Bharatiya’, Sarma said, posting on social media. He further states, "Congratulations to Adarniya Shri Narendra Modi Ji on being bestowed with Ethiopia’s highest award, the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia.’ It is the 28th global recognition of Adarniya Modi Ji's leadership and statesmanship."
During Prime Minister Modi's historic bilateral visit to Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr Abiy Ahmed, presented the award, considering Modi's contribution towards enhancing India and Ethiopia ties, as well as his statesman role in international circles. The award was presented in a special ceremony, which took place at the Addis International Convention Centre.
Addressing the award function, Prime Minister Modi said it is a ‘great honour’ and ‘opportunity’ to receive this award from one of the ‘oldest’ civilisations in the world. He thanked Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the ‘people of Ethiopia’ for this award, along with recognising Dr Abiy’s ‘initiatives and efforts towards unity, sustainability, and development’. Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the relevance of knowledge and education in building the nation.
Following the ceremony, the banquet dinner event hosted the Ethiopian Prime Minister, which witnessed yet another historic occasion with the performance of ‘Vande Mataram’ by singers from Ethiopia. This experience encapsulates the strength of India–Ethiopia friendship and represents the warm cultural bonding shared between the two nations. This has been given special significance because it marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', which represents the freedom struggle and national pride in our country.
The conferment of the ‘Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia’ is being seen as a milestone in India–Ethiopia relations and a strong affirmation of the cooperation. It also reinforces India’s growing leadership role in advancing the shared priorities of the Global South.
With leaders across India, including Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with several other esteemed dignitaries, celebrating the achievement, the honour stands as another testament to Prime Minister Modi’s expanding global influence and India’s strengthened diplomatic footprint.