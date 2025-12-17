Margherita India Club Marks Centenary Celebrating Women Entrepreneurship
Margherita: Margherita India Club observed a historical event with the organisation of a winter trade fair as a celebration of its centenary, where the contribution of local women entrepreneurs is gaining importance in the economic and cultural scenario of the region. The three-day trade fair, commencing from December 13 to 15, was organised in collaboration with the Women’s Society of Coal India with the cooperation of North Eastern Coalfields (NEC).
Moreover, over thirty local female entrepreneurs participated in the trade fair, displaying a variety of handmade and locally manufactured products. The objective of this activity was to ensure the promotion of enterprises among females by giving them an opportunity to connect with the consumers directly and increase market links for the said entrepreneurs with the aid of the trade fair.
The celebrations reached their culmination in a colourful cultural programme organised on the last night of the fair. The programme was marked by the presence of important functionaries of North Eastern Coalfields (NEC), such as General Managers Shri K Mere and M. P. Dutta, among other dignitaries.
Furthermore, the cultural program, proficiently moderated by ophthalmologist Divya Borthakur, witnessed engrossing musical performances by popular singers Shibani Phukan and Barnali Chakraborty. The evening witnessed a dance performance, which set the mood for celebration and expression. This session has been carefully conceptualised by Rajshree Das Nayak, Aneng Doley, and Dibya Singh Borthakur.
One of the most interesting sessions at the event was a fashion and exhibition stall organised with designer collections, as well as jewellery pieces, by local startups Muhi and Makun. The session itself is a testament to a blend of tradition and modernity, with enough appeal among the onlookers.
The winter trade fair, along with the cultural events, marked not only the completion of 100 years of the Margherita India Club but also a commitment to women's entrepreneurship, cultural heritage, and participation. The completion of a century is a symbol of the development journey of the club itself, adapting itself towards inclusive development along with creativity within the region.