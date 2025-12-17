Margherita India Club Marks Centenary Celebrating Women Entrepreneurship

Margherita: Margherita India Club observed a historical event with the organisation of a winter trade fair as a celebration of its centenary, where the contribution of local women entrepreneurs is gaining importance in the economic and cultural scenario of the region. The three-day trade fair, commencing from December 13 to 15, was organised in collaboration with the Women’s Society of Coal India with the cooperation of North Eastern Coalfields (NEC).

Moreover, over thirty local female entrepreneurs participated in the trade fair, displaying a variety of handmade and locally manufactured products. The objective of this activity was to ensure the promotion of enterprises among females by giving them an opportunity to connect with the consumers directly and increase market links for the said entrepreneurs with the aid of the trade fair.