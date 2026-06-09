Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Allocates Portfolios to Ministers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced the allocation of portfolios among members of the newly constituted Council of Ministers, retaining several key departments, including Home, Power, Public Works, and Information and Public Relations (IPR) with him.

The allocation of portfolios reflects a massive shuffling of Dr Sarma’s cabinet in his 2021-26 term.

In the last cabinet, Ajanta Neog held Finance, which has gone to Jayanta Mallabaruah this time. Likewise, Pijush Hazarika held Water Resources and IPR in the last cabinet. Hazarika will now oversee agriculture and irrigation. There are no changes in the portfolios of Bimal Borah and Kaushaik Rai. Keshab Mahanta and Ranoj Pegu also have no changes in their portfolios. Newly inducted Susanta Borgohain has got Water Resources and Judicial, while the Animal Husbandry and Fishery departments have gone to Nilima Devi.

The chief minister extended his best wishes to all members of the Council of Ministers and expressed confidence that the team would work collectively to serve the people of Assam and further accelerate the state’s progress and prosperity.

The portfolio allocation comes three days after the expansion of the Assam Council of Ministers.

The Assam Cabinet currently comprises the Chief Minister and 16 Cabinet ministers.

The cabinet still has two vacant berths. Four ministers – Rameshwar Teli, Ajanta Neog, Atul Bora and Charan Boro – were inducted into the cabinet in the previous month, and they took an oath along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 12, 2026.

Portfolios

1. Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma

(Chief Minister) – Home & Political, PWD (Building-NH-Roads), Information and Public Relations, Power and any other Departments not allotted to any other Minister.

2. Ajanta Neog – Tourism, Women & Child Development.

3. Atul Bora – Panchayat & Rural Development, Implementation of Assam Accord, Excise, Border Protection and Development.

4. Rameswar Teli – Transformation & Development, Labour Welfare and Tea Tribes, Adivasi Welfare.

5. Charan Boro – Transport, Welfare of Bodoland.

6. Ashwini Ray Sarkar – Social Justice & Empowerment, Soil Conservations, Welfare of Minorities & Development.

7. Ashok Singhal – Health & Family Welfare, Medical Education & Research.

8. Bimal Borah – Cultural Affairs, Industry, Commerce & Public Enterprises, Act East Policy Affairs.

9. Biswajit Daimary – Handloom, Textiles & Sericulture, Sports & Youth Welfare, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship, Indigenous & Tribal Faith and Culture.

10. Jayanta Mallabaruah – Finance, Environment & Forest, Mines and Minerals.

11. Kaushik Rai – Food, Public Distribution & Consumers Affairs, Housing and Urban Affairs, Cooperation.

12. Keshab Mahanta – Revenue & Disaster Management, Science, Technology and Climate Change, General Administrations.

13. Krishnendu Paul – Public Health Engineering, Hills Area, Barak Valley Development.

14. Nilima Devi – Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fishery.

15. Pijush Hazarika – Agriculture, Irrigation, Parliamentary Affairs.

16. Dr. Ranoj Pegu – School Education, Higher Education, Tribal Affairs (Plain), IT.

17. Susanta Borgohain – Water Resources, Judicial.