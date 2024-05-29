Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad holds sit-in protest in Dibrugarh against steep rise in prices of essential commodities in state

DIBRUGARH: Members of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Parishad (AJYCP) staged a sit-in protest in Dibrugarh on Monday to voice their frustration and anger over the steep rise in the prices of essential commodities in the state.

The sit-in demonstration was staged from 10 am to 1 pm along with similar protests in district headquarters across Assam.

Protesters from the AJYCP gathered in large numbers, raising slogans against the government for its failure in curbing the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, including food grains, cooking oil, cooking gas, petrol and diesel, medicines and vegetables.

Udayan Baruah, the president of AJYCP in Dibrugarh district, pointed accusing fingers at the state food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, for his inability to address the escalating prices. Baruah, along with the general secretary, Gauranga Gogoi, criticised the government’s insensitivity toward the sufferings of the common people.

“We condemn the government’s inaction in controlling the rising prices of essential commodities. The common people are bearing the brunt of this price hike, and it is high time the government takes immediate action to provide relief,” Baruah said.

Gogoi also echoed the sentiment of the protesters, stating, “If the government fails to take suitable measures to control the price hike, we will intensify our agitation and hold massive demonstrations against the state government in the coming days.”

