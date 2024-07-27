Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Celebrates UNESCO World Heritage Status for Charaideo Maidam

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed the inclusion of Assam’s Moidam in the UNESCO World Heritage List today as a “great win for Assam.”

Taking to X after the announcement, the Chief Minister posted, “THIS IS HUGE....The Moidams make it to the #UNESCO World Heritage list under the category Cultural Property - a great win for Assam. Thank You Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji , Members of the @UNESCO World Heritage Committee and to the people of Assam.”

In another post on X, he said, “The Moidams of Charaideo embody the deep spiritual belief, rich civilisational heritage and architectural prowess of Assam’s Tai-Ahom community. Apart from the fact this announcement has been made from the soil of Bharat, it’s entry also stands out for 2 more reasons.”

The announcement of Charaideo Maidam as a World Heritage Site was made by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in New Delhi on Friday, during its ongoing 46th session. It was India’s only nomination and became the country’s 43rd entry.

In yet another post on X, an elated CM wrote, “It is the first time a site from the North East has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the Cultural Category... And after Kaziranga and Manas National Parks, it is Assam’s 3rd #WorldHeritageSite...I urge all of you to come and experience #AwesomeAssam.”

Although this is the first time a cultural site in Assam has made it to the UNESCO World Heritage List under the Cultural Category, this is the third World Heritage Site in Assam, the first two being Kaziranga and Manas National Parks.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma again took to his X handle to express his gratitude to PM Modi: “Thank you, Hon’ble Prime Minister for your unflinching guidance in our bid to enlist the #CharaideoMoidam as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This, along with other efforts, will breathe life into the glorious Ahom era and ensure future generations are aware of Assam’s rich heritage.”

He then thanked Amit Shah in yet another post, saying, “Thank you, Hon’ble Home Minister, for your wishes. This recognition has been possible due to the constant support from the Union Govt which has displayed remarkable commitment to celebrate the legacy of Bharat’s great kingdoms such as Assam’s Ahom dynasty.”

