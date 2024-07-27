Charaideo Maidam of Assam Inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site, Honoring Ahom Dynasty's Cultural Legacy

New Delhi: After a long wait, the Ahom-era Charaideo Maidam of Assam was officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday. This is an important cultural achievement for Assam and India, as the “Moidams—the Mound-Burial System of the Ahom Dynasty” from Assam has been bestowed with the coveted World Heritage Site tag in the Cultural category. The announcement was made today during the ongoing 46th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO in New Delhi.

This is the third World Heritage property from Assam, following Kaziranga National Park and Manas National Park, which were both inscribed under the Natural category in 1985. The Moidams of Choraideo, which celebrate and preserve royal lineage through colossal architecture, are comparable to the pyramids of Egyptian pharaohs and royal graves in ancient China.

Speaking at a press briefing after the announcement, the Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said that this historic recognition brings global attention to the unique 700-year-old mound burial system of the Ahom Kings at Charaideo, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Assam and Bharat. The journey of the Moidams towards this prestigious recognition was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who nominated these ancient structures as India’s official entry in 2023. This nomination underscores the cultural and historical significance of the Moidams, making them the first cultural heritage site and the third overall site from the North East to be inscribed on the World Heritage List, he added.

The Minister informed us that India has successfully inscribed 13 World Heritage Properties in the last decade and is now in the 6th position globally for the most number of World Heritage Properties. This global recognition is a testimony to New India’s relentless pursuit of highlighting Bharat’s heritage on the world forum.

The Minister highlighted that the inclusion of Moidams in the UNESCO World Heritage List is a testament to their outstanding universal value. The International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) highlighted the Moidams’ exceptional testimony to a cultural tradition and their representation of significant stages in human history. This recognition underscores the efforts of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Assam government in preserving these historic treasures, said the minister.

Shekhawat emphasized that it is crucial to promote the preservation of such monuments, which are abundant in India. The Moidams’ recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site serves as a reminder of the importance of conserving our cultural heritage for future generations. By visiting and supporting these sites, we contribute to their preservation and the broader narrative of India’s rich and diverse history, he stated.

The purpose of including these heritage sites in UNESCO’s list is to preserve and promote shared heritage based on OUVs (Outstanding Universal Values) found in cultural, natural, and mixed properties across 195 countries. On its part, India became a member of the World Heritage Committee from 2021–25 and is currently hosting its first ever session since joining UNESCO’s World Heritage Convention of 1972. The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee started on July 21st and will last until July 31st at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

This annual meeting is attended by over 150 state parties, all signatories to the UNESCO World Heritage Convention, and is responsible for managing matters related to World Heritage, including the inscription of new sites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been instrumental in the Moidam getting the prestigious World Heritage Site tag, has expressed his happiness and pride as Assam’s Charaideo Maidam was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List. PM Modi said that it is a matter of immense joy and pride for India.

The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence on ancestors, Shri Modi further added.

Responding to the X post from UNESCO about the aforementioned UNESCO World Heritage List, the Prime Minister said, “A matter of immense joy and pride for India! The Moidams at Charaideo showcase the glorious Ahom culture, which places utmost reverence to ancestors. I hope more people learn about the great Ahom rule and culture. Glad that the Moidams join the #WorldHeritage List.”

The World Heritage Committee is one of the two bodies governing the Convention for the Protection of the World’s Cultural and Natural Heritage. It is composed of the representatives of 21 states, elected from the 195 states parties to the Convention.

The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, welcomed the inclusion of Maidams of Charaideo as UNESCO’s World Heritage Site here today. Sonowal said that the inclusion of Maidams as World Heritage Sites is a long-overdue yet rare moment of recognition for the people of Assam and Northeast India.

Sarbananda Sonowal, who hails from Assam, said, “Charaideo Maidams, which embody the valour and indomitable spirit of the great Ahom kings, stand as a proud symbol of self-respect and cultural pride for the Assamese community. It is delightful news that Charaideo Maidam has been officially recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the cultural category. This prestigious acknowledgment brings global attention to the rich history of the Ahom dynasty. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pivotal role in showcasing the vibrant history of the Tai Ahoms on the world stage.”

He went on to say, “My thanks to the Government of Assam, the Tai Ahom organisations, distinguished researchers, and all those who have actively contributed to achieve this feat. The global recognition of the Maidams, which preserve the illustrious legacy of the nearly 600-year-old Ahom kingdom, continues to inspire the Assamese people. This honour motivates everyone of us to continue our diligent efforts for our country, guided by the ideals of the great Ahom Swargdeos.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, adding to the voices praising the inclusion of Moidam in the UNESCO World Heritage List, said on X, “It is a proud moment for India as the Moidams—the mound-burial system of the Ahom Dynasty—are included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The royal burial mounds at Charaideo in Assam bear the memories of the kings and queens of the Ahom Dynasty. The dynasty is known for vanquishing the vast Mughal army several times. This inscription will bring global prominence to the history of Assam.”

Also Read: Gauhati High Court on Cachar encounter: Keep bodies till July 26

Also watch: