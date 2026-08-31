Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Concerned Over HIV-Positive Inmate in Jail

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted that there is an HIV-positive inmate in a jail in Assam while replying to a query from a journalist, stating that he had information about a jail inmate in the state testing HIV positive.

The Chief Minister said, “We have taken up the matter seriously.” He said that the Gauhati High Court is addressing the matter.

“We will work out a solution and investigate how the incident occurred inside the jail. We will go into the matter in detail. We provide medical facilities to the infected patient,” he added.

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