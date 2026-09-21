Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma lays foundation stone for 3,200-MW Adani Chapar Project

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today laid the foundation stone for Adani Power Limited’s (APL) 3,200 MW Ultra-Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (USTPP) at Chapar in lower Assam’s Dhubri district. Assam has the potential to emerge as a major energy hub for the country and could become the “Battery of India” in the coming years, Adani Group Director Jeet Adani said.

The Rs 48,000-crore project is expected to generate up to 20,000 jobs in the construction phase and around 5,000 jobs once operational, adding to Assam’s power generation capacity.

The ceremony was attended by senior members of the state government, industry leaders, local community representatives and Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Group.

CM Sarma said, “Assam is fast emerging as the region’s energy hub, with several mega energy projects in the pipeline. The 3200 MW Chapar project is a proud outcome of the confidence generated by the Advantage Assam Investor Summit 2.0. With an investment of nearly Rs 48,000 crore, this project will constitute one of the largest single investments ever made in Assam. Besides providing massive employment opportunities, the state will also benefit through increased economic activity and SGST revenues, while local industries and enterprises will have opportunities to participate in the emerging ecosystem.”

The Chapar plant is part of a Rs 63,000-crore power investment in Assam, with commissioning in phases from December 2030. Across sectors, investments in the state will exceed Rs 80,000 crore, with projects already moving from commitment to execution and set to create jobs, infrastructure and new economic opportunities across Assam over the next three to four years.

Jeet Adani said, “Today marks the beginning of an important new chapter for Assam. Adani Power will invest Rs 48,000 crore in this 3,200 MW thermal power project, bringing reliable and affordable electricity to support homes, businesses and industries. The project will also create jobs and open up opportunities for local contractors, suppliers and businesses. We are proud to invest in Assam and be part of the state’s economic growth.”

“Last year, at the Rising Northeast Global Investors Summit, our Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, announced that the Adani Group would invest up to Rs 1 lakh crore in the Northeast over the next 10 years. Today, I am incredibly proud to share that work is already underway in Assam with an investment of nearly Rs 80,000 crore,” he stated.

He also spoke of Assam’s unique geography, which can make the state a “battery” for India and power its future growth.

The Chapar plant will comprise four 800 MW units and use ultra-supercritical technology, with high-efficiency systems and modern environmental safeguards. Once commissioned, it will provide reliable and affordable power for Assam’s household, commercial and industrial requirements, strengthening the state’s energy base.

Stating that a strong foundation had been laid for the future development of the State’s power sector, the Chief Minister said the day would be written in golden letters in Assam’s journey towards greater energy self reliance. The project, he said, would help meet the State’s growing power requirements while ensuring reliable electricity supply for industries and investments.

CM Sarma said Assam’s electricity demand had increased substantially over the last decade due to the rapid expansion of the industrial sector and the State’s economy. Rising domestic consumption, electrification of remote areas and railway electrification had also contributed to the increase in demand.

The Chief Minister said the Chapar project is scheduled to become operational in phases from December 2030. In the first phase, it will generate 800 MW, followed by 1,600 MW in 2031. The project is expected to achieve its full capacity of 3,200 MW by December 2032.

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