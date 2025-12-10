Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Lights Eternal Flame at Swahid Smarak Kshetra

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma lighted the eternal flame, named ‘Swahid Pranam Jyoti’, at the state’s first Swahid Smarak Kshetra in the presence of AASU leaders and other dignitaries in an ambience redolent with naam prasanga at Boragaon in Guwahati today.

Offering tributes to Assam heroes at a special prayer ceremony at the Swahid Smarak on the eve of Swahid Divas, the Chief Minister said, “For years, Assam’s bravehearts didn’t have any permanent memorials in honour of their sacrifice in protecting the land, culture and identity of Assam. Correcting this historical anomaly, the Swahid Smarak in Guwahati today stands tall as a testament to their sacrifices. Over 860 young people lost their lives due to the brutality of the then Congress government in Assam. Their only fault was demanding a secured Assam, demanding an end to illegal infiltration.”

The over Rs 170-crore smarak kshetra in around 150 bighas of land has the busts of 860 martyrs installed. It has a digital library that provides the entire history of the Assam Movement, etc. The inauguration of the Swahid Smarak tomorrow will rend the air with Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s number, ‘Swahid pranamu tumak’. Thousands of singers will sing this song in all district headquarters at the same time tomorrow as a collective gesture of remembrance.

