Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Links EWS Quota with Creation of Posts

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed the state assembly today that the government would consider the implementation of a 10 percent EWS (Economically Weaker Section) quota in state government jobs only after the creation of 10 percent additional posts.

MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal raised the issue and demanded implementation of the EWS quota in government jobs as it was in accordance with the 103rd amendment of the Constitution of India.

In his reply, the Chief Minister said, “Though it was in accordance with an amendment of the Constitution, it is not mandatory for state governments. Some of the states implemented this quota, and some other states implemented it partially. We have decided to consider its implementation after the creation of 10 percent additional posts, subject to the availability of funds. We have kept the issue in abeyance now in government jobs. However, this quota has been implemented in educational institutions.”

