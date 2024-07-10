Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma meets Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the power portfolio, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had a meeting today. The Chief Minister sought help in reasoning gas prices to meet the increased electricity demand in Assam; the demand for peak hour electricity has already exceeded 2500 MW.

The Chief Minister also informed Khattar about the increased demand for PMAY-U homes and shared government plans to achieve saturation in urban drinking water supply, build the Guwahati River Front, and develop a new satellite township near Guwahati.

