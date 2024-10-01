Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Moots National-Level NRC

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advocated the preparation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level. The issue of illegal migrants is not confined to Assam alone but has turned into a national problem. A national-level NRC will help eliminate this problem, he opined.

Talking to the media here on Monday, the CM said that a NRC should be prepared at the national level and a discussion on the subject should be held in Parliament. The NRC updating process in Assam is now stuck in the Supreme Court. He said Assam needs a correct NRC, and for that purpose, 20% of the names included in the NRC should be re-checked. Immigrants from Bangladesh are not the problem in Assam alone. The problem has reached national proportions and should be dealt with properly. He also stated how immigrants enter Assam and then head to other parts of the country, where they get documentation of Indian citizens and then return to Assam.

The antecedents of such people can be checked effectively only if a NRC at the national level is prepared, the chief minister said.

