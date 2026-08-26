Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Third Death Threat in 10 Days

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the third time in 10 days, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has received a death threat. After two previous death threats, another threat has surfaced on social media.

A person named Mubarak Ali from Juria has issued a fresh death threat to the Chief Minister.

Mubarak Ali has reportedly threatened to kill the Chief Minister during the poll campaign rally for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. It also emerged that Mubarak Ali raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad" in a post on social media.

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