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Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Third Death Threat in 10 Days

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives third death threat in 10 days, with a Juria man allegedly threatening him during Nagaon poll campaign.
Himanta Biswa Sarma
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Staff Reporter

Guwahati: For the third time in 10 days, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has received a death threat. After two previous death threats, another threat has surfaced on social media.

A person named Mubarak Ali from Juria has issued a fresh death threat to the Chief Minister.

Mubarak Ali has reportedly threatened to kill the Chief Minister during the poll campaign rally for the Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election. It also emerged that Mubarak Ali raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad" in a post on social media.

Also Read: Assam: Brahmaputra Erosion Swallows 330 Villages in a Decade, Displaces 23,000 Families

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