Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Stresses Stronger Energy Infrastructure

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the progress of major power sector projects and focused on strengthening Assam's power infrastructure and ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply to meet the state's rising energy demands.

The Chief Minister reviewed the projects with Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited, and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited.

The review meeting focused on strengthening Assam's power infrastructure and ensuring an uninterrupted electricity supply to meet the state's rising energy demands.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the present peak power demand scenario and reviewed the existing supply arrangements across the state.

The Chief Minister directed officials of the three power utilities to expedite ongoing projects for thermal, solar, and hydroelectric power generation, as well as transmission and grid infrastructure development.

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