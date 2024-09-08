Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Will Proceed with a Pragmatic Approach

Justice Sharma committee recommendations

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government would proceed with a pragmatic approach to implement 52 of the 67 recommendations of the Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma committee on Clause VI of the Assam Accord before the Bohag Bihu.

Speaking to the media here today, the Chief Minister said, "The state government can take decisions on 52 of the 67 recommendations of the high-level committee. Around five or six recommendations need to be jointly decided by the Centre and the state government. Decisions on the rest of the recommendations lie with the central government."

The Chief Minister said, "We need to give an outline to the 52 recommendations. To make this happen, I will have to sit with the AASU and other stakeholders every month for the next three to four months so as to finalize everything before the Bohag Bihu. We will keep in touch with the state and the central governments for taking the final decisions on the remaining recommendations. We will proceed with the issues that have no hiccups first. We will keep in mind not to go into any confrontations with the people of the Sixth Schedule areas and the Barak Valley districts."

Citing an example, the Chief Minister said, "There is a clause that seeks 80 percent of seats reserved for the indigenous people in panchayats, legislative assemblies, and the Lok Sabha elections. The state government can take the decision at the panchayat level. For the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies, the central government will take the decisions."

On the contentious term 'Assamese', the chief minister said that the state government's view is to replace the word 'Assamese' with the expression 'original inhabitants who have been residing in Assam for three generations, i.e., since 1951'.

In phase 1 of the exercise, the government will skip the sixth schedule areas and the Barak Valley districts. The AASU and the local stakeholders will work on solutions to these issues.

Recommendations

¨ An autonomous authority is required to be established to look after the overall development of the Sattra Institutions including financial assistance to the Sattras.

¨ Assamese language shall continue to be the Official Language of Assam as per the provisions of the Assam Official Language Act, 1960 throughout the State with provisions for use of local languages in the Barak Valley, Hill Districts and the Bodoland Territorial Autonomous District area as provided for in the Act itself.

¨ To make Official Language compulsory in official works, all State Government Acts, Rules, Regulations, Circulars, Orders, etc. must be in Assamese along with English. An Assamese version of all Central Government Notifications, Orders, Acts etc. relevant to Assam shall be published within a fixed time from the original date of issue of the concerned document.

¨ The four language principle introduced in the state for educational purposes should be given appropriate legislative protection.

¨ In addition to tribal belts and blocks under Chapter X of ALRR 1886, the State Government should identify the Revenue Circles of the State, where only "Assamese people" can own and possess land and transfer of such land in these areas are limited to them alone. The urban areas under the Assam Municipal Act will however be excluded without affecting the interest of the Assamese people, from these areas/zones so that land in cities/towns can be owned by any citizen of India.

¨ The State Government should take immediate steps to prevent the shrinkage/decrease of Prime Agricultural Land. These should be retained as permanent cropland and there should be complete ban on transfer of such land for non-agricultural purposes.

¨ The Char areas should be surveyed by taking a special programme. The newly created Char areas should be treated as Government land and erosion affected people should get priority in allotment. Alternatively, Char land is to be taken over for Agricultural and allied activities like dairy, fodder plantation through community ownership etc.

¨ The Government of Assam will take all necessary steps to get the history of the "Assamese people" published. Simultaneously, the subject of Assam History should be made compulsory in all schools at least up to the level of Class-VIII.

¨ Steps should also be taken to preserve and document the Zikirs and Zaris composed by Ajan Pir, the celebrated Sufi Saint of Assam. Efforts should also be made for translation of Zikirs in various indigenous languages of the State.

¨ 45. In all English Medium Schools, both under the State Board and the CBSE in the State of Assam, the Assamese subject should be made compulsory at least up to Class - VIII / Class-X level.

¨ Implementation of Assam Accord, 1985 : The Assam Accord be fully implemented without any further delay by drawing up a time bound action plan.

