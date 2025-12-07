Assam CM Inaugurates New RCC Bridge; Aims to Transform Connectivity in Hailakandi

Cachar: In a significant infrastructural boost for the entire Barak Valley, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new RCC bridge over the Barak River at Gandhighat. The ambitious project linking Madhuramukh with Silchar town is likely to ease daily movement across the two riverbanks.

Once completed, the bridge will cut down travel distance by almost 8 kilometres, considerably reducing travel time while saving fuel costs and increasing economic activity for the thousands who travel between these regions. Estimated at Rs. 80 crores, the bridge is expected to be ready in the next two years.