Assam CM Inaugurates New RCC Bridge; Aims to Transform Connectivity in Hailakandi

Cachar: In a significant infrastructural boost for the entire Barak Valley, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a new RCC bridge over the Barak River at Gandhighat. The ambitious project linking Madhuramukh with Silchar town is likely to ease daily movement across the two riverbanks.
Once completed, the bridge will cut down travel distance by almost 8 kilometres, considerably reducing travel time while saving fuel costs and increasing economic activity for the thousands who travel between these regions. Estimated at Rs. 80 crores, the bridge is expected to be ready in the next two years.
Speaking to the media, CM Sarma added, “Along with this, several bridge projects within the region are also heading towards completion. The Silghat Bridge is nearly halfway complete and is likely to be over by October, another bridge is also expected to be completed by October. The Silchar flyover has also received the green signal. These reflect the tremendous progress of Barak Valley in the past few years.
Furthermore, the Chief Minister added, “I have instructed the District Commissioner to submit a report based on residents’ preferences regarding the alignment of the Silchar flyover. Further work will depend on their feedback after receiving it.”
Subsequently, the new bridge at Gandhighat adds to the growing list of ongoing infrastructure projects aimed at reshaping connectivity across Cachar, hence quickening the pace of development in the region.