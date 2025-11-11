Assam CM Inaugurates Rs 90-Crore Chaparmukh Overbridge to Boost Connectivity

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday inaugurated the 1.2-kilometre Chaparmukh Railway Overbridge in Nagaon district, marking a major step forward in improving road connectivity and easing traffic movement across the region.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 90 crore, the overbridge is designed to significantly reduce travel time and congestion caused by frequent railway crossings in the busy Chaparmukh and Raha areas. Local commuters, who have long faced delays due to heavy vehicle movement and train schedules, are expected to benefit greatly from this new infrastructure.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Sarma described the project as a new chapter of development and connectivity for central Assam. “The Chaparmukh Overbridge symbolises progress, linking people, opportunities, and aspirations. It will bring greater ease to daily life and boost regional growth,” he said.

The overbridge, built with advanced engineering and safety measures, is expected to accommodate both light and heavy vehicles, thereby enhancing road safety and reducing accident risks at level crossings. Officials said the project was completed within the targeted timeline as part of the state government’s ongoing infrastructure expansion drive.

Residents and local businesses have welcomed the project, calling it a long-awaited solution to persistent traffic bottlenecks. The new link is also anticipated to strengthen trade routes and improve access between nearby towns, contributing to economic activity and employment opportunities in the area.

The inauguration reflects the Assam government’s continued focus on developing reliable transportation networks and bridging gaps between rural and urban centres.