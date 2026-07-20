Assam CM inspects site for cultural complex, Naamghar and new Assam House in Delhi’s Dwarka

The CM said that the construction of the Assam Cultural-cum-Convention Centre is expected to begin in January next year. The Centre will house a Naamghar on the top floor and a multipurpose hall capable of accommodating around 300 to 400 people.

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inspected the site earmarked for the proposed Assam Cultural-cum-Convention Centre and Naamghar in New Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 17. He also checked out the new Assam House in Delhi that’s nearing completion and is scheduled to be inaugurated before Durga Puja.

The proposed project aims to fulfil the long-standing aspirations of the large Assamese diaspora in Delhi-NCR and neighbouring areas by creating a dedicated cultural and community space in the national capital.

Interacting with the media after the inspection, the Chief Minister said that the Government of Assam will establish a Naamghar, along with a modern Assam Cultural-cum-Convention Centre, at the selected site.

Once completed, the complex at New Delhi’s Dwarka area will serve as a vibrant hub for the Assamese community, providing a common platform to celebrate festivals and marriages, organise cultural, literary and social events, and strengthen the cultural bond among Assamese people living away from their home state.

It may be recalled that during his meeting with the then Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, on September 5, 2021, the Chief Minister requested the allotment of adequate land for setting up the cultural centre and Naamghar. The subsequent allotment of land has paved the way for the project, which will further strengthen Assam’s cultural presence in the national capital.

The CM said that construction of the Assam Cultural-cum-Convention Centre is expected to begin in January next year. The Centre will house a Naamghar on the top floor and a multipurpose hall capable of accommodating around 300 to 400 people.

Later, the Chief Minister inspected the newly constructed Assam House at Dwarka Sector 13, which is nearing completion and will be inaugurated shortly. The foundation stone of the new Assam House was laid by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on April 22, 2023.

Set to be constructed on a 1,000 square metre plot with a total built-up area of approximately 30,000 square feet, the building comprises a three-basement, ground-plus-four-floor (3B+G+4) structure built at an estimated cost of Rs 21.66 crore.

The new Assam House has been designed to cater to the growing needs of people from Assam who visit the national capital. A large number of patients from the state travel to Delhi regularly for specialised medical treatment, while a sizeable number of students pursue higher education in the city. The facility will provide them with comfortable, affordable and convenient accommodation.

The building will house one VVIP suite, 18 guest rooms, 13 dormitory beds, one two-bedroom (2 BHK) unit and two one-bedroom (1 BHK) units for resident staff. It will also feature modern amenities, including a cafeteria, reception and lounge, kitchen, common toilets, passenger lifts, car lifts and adequate parking facilities.

Reviewing the progress of the project, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the quality of construction. He noted that while the old Assam House on Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Marg had been reconstructed a few years ago, the existing Assam Bhawan on Sardar Patel Marg is being redeveloped and a modern new facility is coming up in its place.

The Chief Minister announced that both the new Assam House at Dwarka and the redeveloped Assam Bhawan on Sardar Patel Marg will be inaugurated on or before Durga Puja this year. He also said that the Karbi Bhawan and Dimasa Bhawan at Dwarka are at various stages of construction and will further enhance facilities for people from the state visiting the national capital.

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