No treatment without consent, says Sonam Wangchuk’s wife

New Delhi: Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk who was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after his health deteriorated following 21 days of hunger strike, wrote a letter to the hospital's medical superintendent to not undertake any treatment of the agitator without her consent.

In her letter, Wangchuk's wife wrote: "This is in reference to Mr. Sonam Wangchuk's admission in your hospital. It is my non-negotiable request and instruction to not administer any oral or intravenous substance or fluid to Mr. Wangchuk without my consent."

Gitanjali J. Angmo asserted that as of Friday Wangchuk's vitals were normal including his potassium level which was "4.3 as of 17th July, 2026 at 4:16pm".

"Further, I wish to place on record that anything, medicines or fluids, that is decided to be given to him has to be informed to us and will be purchased by us," she added while mentioning that this will be based on "transparent sharing of medical reports either digitally or physically" of the tests that have been conducted on the activist.

"As of now, July 18, 10:45 A.M, Saturday, 2026, no reports have been given to us. We are only being informed of his potassium numbers orally, which is being claimed as 2.9," she wrote in the letter.

Climate activist Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar before being shifted to the hospital on Saturday morning.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been leading the agitation seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak and the educationist had joined the protest.

Police personnel reached the protest site in the morning and shifted Wangchuk to the hospital amid sloganeering and protests by CJP activists and the public gathered there.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday alleged that Delhi Police "beat" him and dragged him on the road while he was trying to reach Jantar Mantar, after Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to the hospital from the protest site.

Dipke said the protest would continue and accused the police of forcibly removing Wangchuk from the spot. He said he would go on a hunger strike from today. (IANS)

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