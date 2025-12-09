Assam CM Inspects Swahid Smarak Kshetra Ahead of December 10 Inauguration

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a detailed inspection of the Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati, on Tuesday ahead of its inauguration on December 10. The Swahid Smarak Kshetra is the first government project dedicated to commemorating the martyrs of the Assam Movement (1979–1985) and serves as both a memorial and an educational site for future generations.

CM Sarma highlighted that photographs of almost 400 martyrs were unavailable, and the government has taken steps to recreate portraits based on the appearances described by their families. “This memorial is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of those who gave their lives for Assam’s identity. The Swahid Smarak Kshetra will preserve their legacy and educate citizens, especially the youth, about the historical struggle,” he said.

The inauguration will feature the patriotic song Swahid Pranamu Tumak, which will be performed across the state to honour the martyrs. The site encompasses a vast campus with a 55-metre-tall statue and facilities designed for both reflection and public engagement. Visitors will witness a unique blend of history, heritage, and modern infrastructure, marking a significant milestone in Assam’s commemorative initiatives.