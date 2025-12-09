President Murmu Bestows Honours on Master Artisans with National Handicrafts Awards

New Delhi: In a grand ceremony held in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu presented the 2023-24 National Handicrafts Awards organised at Vigyan Bhavan. The recipients include 31 outstanding artisans and 11 Shilp Gurus from across 21 states, marking a significant celebration of India’s rich and diverse craft traditions. The event was organised by the Ministry of Textiles as part of the Handicraft Awards 2025, coinciding with the beginning of National Handicrafts Week.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished leaders, including Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles & External Affairs, Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles), and Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) at the Ministry of Textiles. The event reaffirms the government’s commitment to strengthening artisan livelihoods and promoting craft-based economies.