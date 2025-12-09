President Murmu Bestows Honours on Master Artisans with National Handicrafts Awards

New Delhi: In a grand ceremony held in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu presented the 2023-24 National Handicrafts Awards organised at Vigyan Bhavan. The recipients include 31 outstanding artisans and 11 Shilp Gurus from across 21 states, marking a significant celebration of India’s rich and diverse craft traditions. The event was organised by the Ministry of Textiles as part of the Handicraft Awards 2025, coinciding with the beginning of National Handicrafts Week.
The ceremony was attended by several distinguished leaders, including Pabitra Margherita, Minister of State for Textiles & External Affairs, Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Textiles, Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles), and Amrit Raj, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) at the Ministry of Textiles. The event reaffirms the government’s commitment to strengthening artisan livelihoods and promoting craft-based economies.
The President, during her address, states, "Our handicraft tradition, which is centuries old, is well alive today due to the commitment of generations of artisans. Social empowerment and the objective of supporting sections that are considered weaker will be a part of promoting this.” She further adds, “Rooted in natural and local resources, this eco-friendly, low-carbon industry has worldwide demand and immense growth potential. It provides promising opportunities for young entrepreneurs and designers to establish sustainable, innovative enterprises.”
The recipients represented a wide spectrum of India's renowned craft forms: from Odisha's intricate Pattachitra paintings to Gujarat's vibrant tie-and-dye textiles, Rajasthan's traditional Tarkashi woodwork, and Manipur's finely crafted bamboo products.
Recognition went as far as to include artisans who have preserved dying traditions of craft, tribal art, and innovation-driven modern interpretation. There was special recognition for women artisans, young creators, and differently-abled craftspersons who have helped keep the handicraft tradition of India alive and thriving.