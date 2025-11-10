Assam CM Launches Affordable Food Scheme for NFSA Beneficiaries

Guwahati: The Assam Government launched its new Food Security Scheme, offering essential commodities at subsidised rates to beneficiaries across the state.

This initiative is beneficial for families covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) who will receive three essential items, masoor dal at Rs.69 per kg, sugar at Rs.38 per kg and salt at Rs.10 per kg, through Fair Price Shops. The move is expected to provide major financial relief to low-income households struggling with rising market prices.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who formally launched the scheme, said the government remains committed to ensuring food and nutritional security for every family in Assam. “This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting economically weaker sections and ensuring no family is left behind,” he said during the launch ceremony.

Officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department stated that the subsidised distribution began simultaneously across all districts on Monday. Beneficiaries can now access the items at their respective ration outlets under the Public Distribution System.

Officials stated that the scheme is designed to strengthen food accessibility and affordability while expanding the reach of government welfare measures across rural and urban areas alike.