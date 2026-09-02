Assam CM Launches CM-FLIGHT to Build Globally Competitive, Job-Ready Youth Workforce

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has laid emphasis on producing a globally competitive, skilled and employment-ready workforce for the youth of the state.

Launching the CM-FLIGHT (Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent) scheme here today, the Chief Minister said, "This scheme seeks to equip youth people with foreign language proficiency to enhance their prospects for higher-income overseas employment."

Under this scheme, the state government has laid stress on the learning of the Japanese language. The Chief Minister today released the subsidy amount for the youths learning the Japanese language in the state. Three institutes - ASEAN-Assam Academy, MIRAIL Japanese Learning Centre and Jacex Venture LLP - have been teaching the Japanese language to 148 students in the state. The state government bears Rs 1.50 lakh for each student as financial assistance. The cost for each student is Rs 3-4 lakh.

Speaking on the global human resource scenario, the Chief Minister said, "The Assam government will initially select five GNM (General Nursing and Midwifery) institutes to provide nurses with skills in English and Japanese alongside their core professional competencies. This initiative will help young nursing professionals from Assam access international employment opportunities and strengthen their preparedness for overseas careers. "

The Chief Minister said, "The world is increasingly becoming a common workplace, with several countries facing demographic and workforce challenges. This has created significant opportunities for skilled young people from Assam."

The Chief Minister appealed to the youth to acquire skills that would enhance employability and enable them to work in countries such as Japan, Singapore and elsewhere. "They can avail of job avenues in Japan or Japanese companies that have branches in India. Through CM-FLIGHT, we're empowering our youth with foreign language skills, which will not only help them get better global opportunities but also equip them to get high-paying jobs right here in India, as more and more foreign companies set up and expand their bases in India," he said.

The Chief Minister also released an amount as financial assistance today under the Jivan Prerona Scheme for around 47,000 unemployed graduates. Under the scheme, each unemployed graduate of the 2025 batch is entitled to get Rs 2,500 per month for 12 months. He released the amount for four months from April to July this year.

Also Read: Special Task Force of Assam Arrests Fifth Suspected SBN Operative in Kamrup