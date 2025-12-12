SIT Submits 3,500-Page Chargesheet in Zubeen Garg Death Case

Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted the much-awaited chargesheet in the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, which marks a major step forward in the high-profile case. The 3,500-page chargesheet, filed at 11:29 AM on December 12 before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Guwahati, compiles months of investigation, witness statements, forensic findings and digital evidence.

The chargesheet was formally submitted by Rosy Kalita along with SIT officials under the leadership of SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta. Officers Moromi Medhi and Naba Deka were also part of the core investigation team. According to officials, over 300 people were questioned during the probe to establish the sequence of events leading to Zubeen’s death.

Seven individuals, who were arrested nearly three months ago, have now been named in the chargesheet. Those in custody include organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, Zubeen’s cousin and DSP Sandipan Garg, and PSOs Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, who allegedly had unexplained financial transactions.

Large groups of Zubeen’s fans gathered outside the court as the chargesheet was filed, while the online campaign “Justice for Zubeen” continues to gain momentum. A senior advocate explained that the CJM will now examine the report and then forward it to the Sessions Court, where the case will be formally registered and taken up for trial. The SIT believes this submission opens the way for the next phase of judicial scrutiny, bringing the state closer to uncovering the truth behind the singer’s untimely death.