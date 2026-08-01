Assam to Begin Census 2027 Self-Enumeration from August 2, Flood-Hit Districts to Join Later

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Census Operations has announced that self-enumeration for Census 2027 will begin across Assam from August 2, marking the start of the state's technology-enabled population census. However, the exercise will be delayed in two flood-affected districts, Charaideo and Sivasagar, due to the prevailing flood situation.

The announcement was made during a press conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati, where Director of Census Operations, IAS Biswajit Pegu, outlined the schedule and preparations for the Census.

Pegu said the Census will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, self-enumeration, will be held from August 2 to August 16, allowing residents to submit their details online through the Census portal or a smartphone.

The second phase, the Housing Census, will take place from August 17 to September 15, during which enumerators will collect information on houses, household assets and basic amenities.

He assured that all information collected during the Census would remain confidential and would be securely stored at the National Data Centre.

The Census in Assam will cover 35 districts, 166 sub-districts and 26,236 villages. Officials said the training of 59 Master Trainers has already been completed.

The questionnaire will include 33 questions covering demographic and household details such as family members, type of house, source of drinking water, cooking fuel, kitchen facilities and other basic amenities.

The Directorate said the self-enumeration platform will be available in 16 languages, including Assamese, to encourage wider public participation. Citizens can also seek assistance through the dedicated toll-free helpline 1855. Officials urged people to provide accurate information to ensure the smooth conduct of Census 2027.