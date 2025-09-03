Assam CM: Madani should feel the consequences of land grabbing

SC guidelines not followed in eviction: Madani

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The visit of All India Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind president Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani to the eviction sites in Assam has had its ripple effects in the state. Reacting to Madani’s comments, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “If you act too smart, I will send you to the jail. You should remember that I’m the Chief Minister of the state. I don’t care about you.”

Regarding Madani’s visits to the eviction sites, the Chief Minister said, “I let him visit the eviction sites so as to make him realise the consequences of land grabbing. The purpose was to make him realise and advise encroachers to desist from land grabbing.”

The Chief Minister said that Madani should know well that his writ ran during Congress regimes in Assam. “His writ has no takers in the BJP. He should take it in mind that the BJP is in power in Assam. The BJP acts against encroachers who are strangers.”

Earlier, Madani said that the eviction drive being carried out in Assam is not in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India. “It’s painful,” he said.

Madani said, “Without adhering to the Supreme Court’s guidelines, the state government is carrying out eviction drives in the state. What pains us more is the attitude that divides the people based on their religions, and the administration terms the victims as ‘miyan’, ‘unknown’, ‘doubtful’, etc. If anybody is a doubtful citizen, there are ways to confirm it. If there are foreigners in Assam, they need to be deported. And if Indian citizens have been evicted, the administration should have a rehabilitation plan. This is a humanitarian approach.”

Terming Assam as the land of Sankar-Azan, Madani said, “If naamghar is at stake, how can masjid be safe?” On demographic change taking place in Assam, Madani said that it is happening in Uttar Pradesh as well.

Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Vows to Reclaim Land from Strangers