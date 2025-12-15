Assam CM Meets FM Sitharaman to Discuss Development, Welfare

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi to discuss various issues related to the development of the state and the welfare of its people.
Sharing details of the meeting on the microblogging platform X, Sarma wrote, “Honoured to call upon Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman ji in New Delhi today. We discussed several issues related to the development of Assam and the welfare of our people.”
The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to Sitharaman for her continued support in Assam’s growth journey.
Earlier in July, Sarma had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman, and two other Union Ministers to highlight Assam’s significant progress on the socio-economic front. During the meeting, he apprised the Prime Minister of the state’s achievements across key socio-economic indicators and the near saturation of major welfare schemes implemented by both the state and central governments.
On behalf of the people of Assam, Sarma also conveyed that Prime Minister Modi’s much-anticipated visit to the state on September 8 would coincide with the inauguration of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and the launch of the nation’s first bio-ethanol plant at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.