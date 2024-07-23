Assam: CM meets PM Narendra Modi; informs about floods, development work

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today and apprised him of the flood situation and the status of the development work going on in the state. He also met Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Later, the CM said, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I congratulated PM Modi for starting his third term. During our meeting, I briefed him on the flood situation in Assam and also mentioned to him various efforts to reduce the challenges faced by Assam’s people. I also discussed the status of ongoing developmental work.”

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also met with Union Minister Puri. Regarding this, Sarma said, “We are especially grateful for his supportive attitude towards helping us bring the potential of the hydrocarbon industry to Assam. In the meeting, we also discussed the infrastructure expansion of Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer Ltd., doubling the capacity of Bongaigaon refinery, the expansion of Digboi refinery, etc.”

The CM is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discuss with him the blocking of the biometrics of around 9 lakh people, collected during the time of compilation of the NRC, due to which they are unable to open bank accounts, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, ration cards, etc. As a result of this, they have been deprived of benefits from government schemes, and the CM will discuss the way out with Shah.

